Levski striker Mustapha Sangaré may undergo another knee surgery. Head coach Julio Velázquez announced that the footballer will not be available to the “Blues” until the end of the year because of a problem that worsens under exertion.

“Sangaré is injured and there is a possibility that he may need surgery. He needs to resolve the problem he has with his knee as soon as possible. It is almost impossible for him to continue because his knee becomes too inflamed,” Velázquez said at a press conference.

The coach stressed that the Malian striker had tried to train and help the team despite the pain. “I want to highlight his incredible dedication and desire to train and give everything he has,” the Spanish coach said.

Sangaré Already Underwent Surgery in March

This will be Sangaré’s second serious knee problem in 2026. In March, he underwent surgery on his right knee after suffering an injury in Levski’s 4:3 victory over Lokomotiv Sofia. The procedure was performed in Sofia, and his recovery lasted several months.

The striker returned to Levski’s squad in July but was unable to establish himself permanently in the team because of further health problems. In September, he was left out of the club’s list for the main phase of the Europa League as he was still continuing his recovery.

It has been confirmed that Sangaré will not play until the end of 2026, while the medical decision on the next step is still pending.

Sources: levski.bg, sportal.bg, gol.bg