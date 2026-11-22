Manchester City drew 1-1 with Fulham at the Etihad and went without a win in a fourth consecutive Premier League match. Elliott Anderson equalised in the 57th minute after Rodrigo Muniz had put the visitors ahead in the 16th, but the point did little to calm the home supporters. City’s players were booed off the pitch, while Fulham ended a run of 20 consecutive defeats against their opponents in all competitions.

Maresca: We have to stop conceding the first goal

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca described the situation as “a difficult moment in terms of results”, but added that it was part of the process of building a new squad. His team have conceded the opening goal in four consecutive league matches, while they have conceded at least once in nine successive games in all competitions.

Maresca disagreed with the decision to disallow Erling Haaland’s goal in the 24th minute. “From my point of view, it is very clear that this is not a foul,” he said. City had claimed an equaliser after Haaland knocked the ball out of Bernd Leno’s hands, but referee Thomas Bramall and the video replay system upheld the original decision. Leno said he had believed he was in control of the ball and that the striker had pushed him.

Anderson: These are matches we have to win

Equaliser scorer Elliott Anderson described the result as disappointing. “These are matches we have to win,” the midfielder told TNT Sports. In his view, City started poorly, but raised the intensity after the break and began playing higher up the pitch.

Anderson scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester City. His strike ended a run of three consecutive defeats, but did not resolve the problems that British media outlets saw in the hosts’ performance. Sky Sports said Fulham deserved the point, while TNT Sports analyst Joe Cole stated that City had been “too disjointed” and still had a long way to go to return to their previous level.

Fulham ended the negative run

Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa stressed that his team had not come merely to defend. “We came with the belief that we could beat them, not just to sit back and defend,” the Spaniard said. He praised his players for their courage, high press and character, adding that Fulham could have scored another one or two goals.

The visitors are now on a five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. Muniz scored after an assist from former City player Oscar Bobb, while the performances of defenders Calvin Bassey and David Affengruber received positive assessments in British analyses.

City face a tough week ahead

Manchester City host Napoli in the Champions League on 24 November, before visiting Arsenal in the Premier League on 29 November. Fulham will host Bournemouth in their next league match.

Sources: skysports.com, theguardian.com, tntsports.co.uk