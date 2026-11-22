Real Madrid defeated Celta 2–1 at the Santiago Bernabéu to record their ninth consecutive win in all competitions. The hosts fell behind after Pablo Durán’s early goal, but Jude Bellingham and Carlos Espe turned the match around. With the three points, the Madrid side moved to 33 points in La Liga.

After the match, José Mourinho described the encounter as more difficult than expected. According to the coach, the busy schedule after the international break affected preparations, as some of the players returned to Madrid only days before the match.

“That is the strength of a group of friends who know how to win in difficult moments,” Mourinho said.

The Portuguese admitted that he had seen tired players, but stressed that the team had found strength through its collective spirit and desire to win. “I am not completely satisfied because I always want us to play more and better, but I am proud of them,” the coach said.

Mourinho’s warning

The coach also highlighted the risks Real Madrid took after the second goal. In the final minutes, four clearly attacking players remained on the pitch, while Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler operated in the centre of the field despite not being typical midfielders.

“The day will come when we do not make a comeback,” Mourinho warned.

He added that after Celta’s goal to make it 2–1, the visitors looked for an equaliser, but Real Madrid no longer had any substitutions available with which to strengthen the defence. In his words, the team controlled the end of the match more through experience and keeping possession than through complete tactical stability.

praise for Carlos Espe

Carlos Espe came on as a substitute and scored the winning goal in the 85th minute following a cross from Vinícius Júnior. The forward first headed the ball, goalkeeper Ionut Radu saved it, but Espe reacted fastest to the rebound. It was his third goal in nine La Liga matches, despite having played fewer than 100 minutes.

Mourinho described Espe as a player with quality in the penalty area, strong in aerial duels and when playing with his back to goal. The coach said that the forward could be decisive even when he does not start.

Real Madrid’s next match is against PSV in the Champions League on 24 November. Mourinho confirmed that Vinícius Júnior will start the match.

Sources: bntnews.bg, record.com.mx, as.com