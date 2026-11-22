“Levski” have parted ways with Oliver Kamdem by mutual consent. The termination of the defender’s contract was announced by the club on November 21, with no further reasons given for the decision.

Kamdem joined Georgi Asparuhov Stadium at the beginning of 2025 after a spell with Lokomotiv Plovdiv. He made 46 appearances for “Levski” in all competitions and scored one goal.

Kamdem leaves as a champion

The defender was part of the squad that won the Bulgarian league title in the 2025/26 season. He leaves “Levski” midway through the 2026/27 season, with the club not announcing whether the separation was related to sporting, contractual or other circumstances.

“The management, players and staff of PFC “Levski” thank Oliver Kamdem and wish him good health and future professional success,” the club said in a statement, quoted by BNT.

At the time the separation was announced, “Levski” had not provided information about Kamdem’s next club. No details were announced about changes to the squad that could follow the defender’s departure.

Sources: bntnews.bg