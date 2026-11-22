Newcastle and Arsenal drew 2-2 in a match that offered two completely different halves. Arsenal dominated before the break and took the lead through Eberechi Eze in the 33rd minute, but the hosts turned the game around after the interval with goals from Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw. Noni Madueke equalised in the 78th minute to save a point for the champions.

The result left Arsenal top of the Premier League with a six-point lead over Brighton and Manchester City. The Londoners saw their run of four consecutive wins without conceding a goal come to an end, while Newcastle showed a reaction after a difficult first half. Barnes’ goal was the 100th of his professional career.

Arteta: We dropped two points

Mikel Arteta made no secret of his disappointment at the victory slipping away. “My feeling is that we dropped two points today,” the Arsenal manager told “Sky Sports”.

He described the first half as outstanding and said the team could have been 2-0, 3-0 or 4-0 ahead. According to Arteta, Arsenal did not raise its level after the break, even though he had expected a reaction from the hosts.

“We gave them confidence. We gave them a goal as well,” the Spaniard said, pointing to a mistake in playing the ball out and a goal conceded from a set piece. Arteta added that at this level the team must maintain a high standard throughout all 96 minutes.

Another problem for Arsenal is the condition of David Raya. The Spanish goalkeeper left in the second half after a collision with Will Osula and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga. Arteta said Raya would undergo an MRI scan.

Madueke: The draw is fair

Madueke, who was Arsenal’s most dangerous player for large periods of the match, admitted that the team had lost control after the break. “When you play a first half like that, go 1-0 up and then concede two goals, it is disappointing to finish level,” the forward said.

He described the result as fair because Newcastle came out with greater intensity and determination after the break. Madueke also said that Arsenal had failed to follow the principles that had given them control in the first half, but had shown character to get back into the match.

Jaissle praised for his changes

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle made a triple substitution at half-time, bringing on Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey and Tino Livramento. The move changed the tempo and the way the hosts pressed.

“In the first half, we were not brave and intense enough. The second was pure belief, pure conviction and trust in your teammate,” Jaissle said. He described the performance after the break as “the DNA of Newcastle” and expressed hope that the team could build on it.

The media also focused on the change. “Sky Sports” described Arsenal’s second half as a sharp decline from an outstanding to a complacent performance. Analyst Jamie Redknapp said Newcastle had won the second balls, increased the pressure and forced their opponents to play under pressure. Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright described as concerning the period in which the Londoners failed to regain control when the hosts led 2-1.

Sources: skysports.com, theguardian.com, aljazeera.com