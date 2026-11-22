Bayern Munich does not rule out the possibility of parting ways with Jamal Musiala, the club’s Supervisory Board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. He linked a potential decision to the footballer’s health, his sporting form and the significant financial terms of his current contract.

“He has health-related problems. Everyone knows that he also has a very lucrative contract. As a club, we are obliged to think about this situation. In my opinion, this is our responsibility and I find it perfectly normal,” Rummenigge said, as quoted by dpa.

Musiala is going through the toughest period of his career. He missed half of last season because of a serious injury, and after his return he suffered another injury. During preseason training, the footballer also had two fainting spells, after which he was diagnosed with a neurological disorder.

Rummenigge allows for a transfer

According to Rummenigge, Bayern must assess what the financial consequences would be if Musiala fails to return to his previous sporting level. He described a transfer away from the club as possible, but stressed that such a deal would be difficult under the current circumstances.

“A transfer away is not unthinkable. We have doubts about whether we can bring him back to his previous level. However, I cannot imagine another club wanting such a transfer in the current situation. We have to think about the financial consequences of all this,” Rummenigge added, as quoted by dpa.

Thus, for the first time, a representative of Bayern’s management has publicly linked Musiala’s future to the possibility that the club may be unable to justify the financial terms of his contract because of his health problems. At present, no decision to sell the footballer has been announced.

The issue is unfolding against the backdrop of continuing doubts about Musiala’s recovery. According to Rummenigge, he must prove that he can once again reach the level he showed before his injuries and the diagnosis of the neurological disorder.