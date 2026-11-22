PFC Levski has referred the ticket allocation procedure for its away match against Olympique Marseille in the league phase of the Europa League to UEFA. The Bulgarian club has been allocated 500 tickets for its supporters, while the Blues insist on receiving 5% of the capacity of the Vélodrome stadium.

Applying this rule would mean an away supporters’ quota of around 3,400 seats. Levski wants European football’s governing body to clarify why the minimum allocation was not applied when the tickets for the match in Marseille were determined.

“Our club insists on a clear official position explaining why the rule requiring a minimum of 5% of the stadium’s capacity to be allocated to visiting fans was not applied. We demand answers and possible solutions, while also calling for the safety and security of our supporters in France to be guaranteed,” Levski said.

The club said that the limited allocation had created serious difficulties for the fans. Some of them have already made advance flight and hotel reservations, but with only 500 tickets allocated, their opportunity to attend the match remains limited.

Levski demands answers and solutions

In its submission to UEFA, the club called not only for an official explanation but also for possible solutions that would allow more Bulgarian supporters to attend the match. Levski also raised the issue of ensuring the safety and security of its fans in France.

The match against Olympique Marseille is scheduled for December 15. Five days earlier, on December 10, Levski will host Lillestrøm at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia.

The club’s statement did not indicate that UEFA had made a decision on the submission or announced a change to the allocation for the visiting fans.

Sources: bta.bg