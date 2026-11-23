Lamine Yamal will miss Barcelona’s away match against Sabah in the Champions League due to slight pain in his right ankle. The Spanish club confirmed that the 19-year-old forward will not travel with the team to Azerbaijan, with his absence being a precautionary measure.

The match in Baku is scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, at 19:45 Bulgarian time. The game is from the fifth round of the tournament’s league phase. UEFA and Barcelona list this date, rather than November 23.

The winger felt discomfort during the warm-up before the home game against Villarreal on November 22. After several minutes of treatment, he returned to the pitch and started the match. Yamal remained on the field until the end, while Barcelona won 3-2, with the player also registering an assist.

Mundo Deportivo reported that the upcoming match against Sabah will be the first Yamal misses for Barcelona this season. So far, he has accumulated 1,445 minutes of playing time, scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists.

Barcelona’s medical statement said: „Lamine Yamal has slight pain in his right ankle. As a precaution, he will miss the match against Sabah and is expected to be available for Sunday’s game against Deportivo.“

Barcelona will visit Deportivo La Coruña on November 29. Before his latest ankle problem, Yamal missed Spain’s Nations League match against the Czech Republic due to pain in his right knee, but subsequently returned to action for the national team.

Sabah have three points after their first four Champions League matches, while Barcelona have won three of their four games. The Catalans defeated Aston Villa 3-0 in their most recent match in the tournament.