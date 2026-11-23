Tyson Fury was diagnosed with schizophrenia after suffering a severe mental breakdown, his wife Paris reveals in the film “Tyson Fury”, which is set to be released on Netflix. In the documentary, the boxer discusses his long-standing mental health problems, while Paris describes the moments when he lost touch with reality.

According to Paris, doctors described Fury as a “mild schizophrenic”. She admits that at first she did not understand what that meant. “When someone explained bipolar disorder to me, I said to myself: that’s him down to the last detail,” she says.

Fury was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. According to his account, the difficulties did not begin only after his professional success. “I remember feeling anxious even though there was no reason for anything bad to happen. I was five or six years old,” the boxer says.

Fury went through his most difficult period after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. The victory earned him the world heavyweight titles, but afterwards the boxer fell into depression, began using alcohol and drugs, and lost control of his everyday life.

In June 2016, he was admitted to hospital with suspected heart attack. There, he began hearing voices and believing that unknown people wanted to kill him and his family. “The radio started talking to me. It said that no one was untouchable and that they would kill my father if I didn’t behave,” Fury says.

He describes the experience as “the living version of hell” and says he was convinced that he would end up in a psychiatric clinic. Later, doctors referred him to a psychiatrist, who made a number of diagnoses after a lengthy conversation.

In the documentary, Paris Fury also talks about the loss of a child in 2014. The pregnancy ended in a miscarriage in the fifth month. The couple decided to bury the child in the family garden.

At the same time, Tyson’s uncle and trainer, Hughie, was in intensive care after complications from surgery. He died 11 weeks later. Fury says he suppressed his pain and tried to appear strong. “I have to be the strong one, I have to pretend that everything is fine,” he says.

His father, John Fury, admits that as a child he underestimated his problems. “I didn’t want to see a depressed child. If I saw it, I ignored it,” he says. According to him, the family was not used to talking openly about emotions.

Fury also talks about his problems with eating. He describes periods when he deprived himself of food, as well as compulsive overeating under stress. “If things aren’t going well, I’ll either starve myself to death or eat junk until I feel physically sick,” the boxer says.

The documentary “Tyson Fury”, directed by Lucy Wilcox, will be released on Netflix on 27 November. The production follows his journey from childhood and winning the world title to his mental breakdown and recovery. Two weeks later, on 11 December, Fury is due to face Anthony Joshua in a bout that will also be broadcast by the platform.