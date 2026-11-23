Levski has announced special arrangements for its supporters ahead of the away match against Olympique de Marseille in the fifth round of the Europa League league phase. The match has been classified as high-risk, and the local authorities in the French city have organized a gathering area and joint transfer for the Bulgarian fans to „Stade Vélodrome“.

The meeting point is located at Place de la Joliette in Marseille and will open at 11:00 a.m. on November 26. Supporters with valid tickets must report there, after which they will be transported to the stadium as part of an organized escort by metro.

By order of the local authorities, from 8:00 a.m. on November 25 until 2:00 a.m. on November 27, people wearing symbols identifying them as Levski supporters are prohibited from entering „Stade Vélodrome“, as well as from passing through or staying in public places and on public roads in the Bouches-du-Rhône department.

The only exception is for holders of a valid match ticket who report to Place de la Joliette at the designated time and use the organized transport to the stadium. The local authorities warn that failure to comply with the restrictions may result in criminal liability under French law.

Fans with tickets for the sections designated for the home supporters will not be admitted to the stadium. Levski advised supporters without tickets not to travel to Marseille, as they will not be able to attend the match.

In the statement it published, Levski called on fans to support the team without aggression, violence, racism or xenophobia.

„They could result in additional severe sanctions from UEFA against our beloved club,“ Levski warned.

The club recalled that it is currently in a probationary period with a possible sanction banning away supporters. The sanction was imposed following the away match against Borac Banja Luka in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.