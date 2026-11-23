After pulling an Airbus A320 weighing nearly 44.5 tons over a distance of 20 meters in 23.25 seconds, Hristo Muskov has set himself a new goal – to pull a ship. The strength athlete said he had seen a similar record in the United States involving a 108-ton vessel and plans to begin serious training in January. “Before that, I think I’ll make several attempts with other vehicles. I saw that there is such a record in America – with a 108-ton ship. I think I’ll start serious training in January. I’m at the gym every day,” Muskov told Bulgaria ON AIR.

The attempt with the aircraft took place at Sofia Airport. Muskov managed to move the aircraft in 23.25 seconds – more than 8 seconds faster than the previous achievement from 2021. The documents for the record have been sent to “Guinness”, but its official confirmation is still pending.

“The point was to get it moving. We deliberately arranged it so that I couldn’t see the time. My goal was to do it in such a time that no one would ever be able to improve on it,” the strength athlete explained. According to him, from a previous attempt he knew that he could be 4–5 seconds faster and expected to set a record.

Getting the aircraft moving initially was the most difficult part. “It was difficult to get it moving at first – that’s more than 44 tons. After that, everything went smoothly,” Muskov said. He added that before the attempt he had gone over every detail for days, because he could not afford to make a mistake. “A lot of things can go wrong. You think about 100 things. You have no right to make a mistake. Not having a Plan B is a great responsibility,” he pointed out.

The strength athlete expects the procedure for reviewing the documents to take time because of the specific nature of the attempt. According to him, the maximum response time is 12 weeks.