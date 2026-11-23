Kiril Despodov returned to action for PAOK after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The Bulgaria captain came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute of the home side’s 4-0 victory over Kifisia in the Greek Super League.

The Bulgarian replaced Sherrif Ndiaye and received positive assessments for his activity in the closing stages of the match. Greek publication SDNA noted that Despodov came on “with great desire,” is gradually finding his rhythm and moving forward.

After the match, Alessio Lici also commented on the Bulgarian international’s involvement. A member of PAOK’s coaching staff, the Italian specialist was asked about Despodov and Andrija Živković, who scored all three of his team’s goals in the match.

“This is very important because both of them are footballers of an extremely high level. Despodov is returning with tremendous desire, and I don’t need to explain to you what qualities they possess. You know them very well,” Lici said.

Živković opened the scoring in the 4th minute, Sherrif Ndiaye doubled the lead in the 51st, and the Serbian forward scored twice more in the 55th and 73rd minutes. The final goal came from the penalty spot. Kifisia played with 10 men from the 19th minute after Roshon van Eijma was shown a red card.

The victory took PAOK to 22 points and kept the team in fourth place in the provisional standings. The Thessaloniki side are one point behind AEK and eight points behind leaders Panathinaikos.

PAOK’s next test is a direct clash with AEK. The two teams will meet in Athens on November 29 in a match from the 12th round of the championship, scheduled for 21:00.