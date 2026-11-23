Rafael Câmara will not compete in the final two rounds of the Formula 2 season after Haas confirmed that the Brazilian will drive for the team in the final two Formula 1 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. The decision changes the title battle, as Câmara leads the standings with 207 points.

Nikola Tsolov is second with 200 points, seven points behind the Brazilian. However, the Bulgarian driver will no longer be racing directly against his main rival for first place. Tsolov has an 11-point lead over Alex Dunne in the drivers’ standings.

The final two Formula 2 rounds will be held in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. The Bulgarian will have the chance to take the lead as early as after the sprint race at the Lusail circuit, scheduled for Saturday at 18:15 Bulgarian time. To finish the season as champion, Tsolov will have to make the most of the remaining races, while Câmara will be unable to add any points.

The reason for the Brazilian’s absence is the incompatibility between the two championships. He cannot compete in Formula 1 and Formula 2 during the same race weekend. Câmara will therefore focus on Haas, while the Formula 2 title will be decided without his participation in the final two rounds.

The 21-year-old Câmara made his Formula 1 debut for Haas at the São Paulo Grand Prix and then also raced in Las Vegas. The team selected him for the final two races of the season as part of his preparation for a full season in 2027.

“We are pleased to finish the season with Rafa behind the wheel and build on his first two starts with the team in Brazil and America,” said Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu.

Câmara will be a Haas race driver next season, replacing Esteban Ocon. Tsolov, meanwhile, will be a reserve driver for Red Bull and Racing Bulls. For the Bulgarian, this means that the remaining races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are decisive for his chance to win the Formula 2 title.