CSKA will face its first European test at the renovated “Bulgarian Army” Stadium in the Conference League match against Trabzonspor. The game will be played on November 26 and could bring an end to a tradition that has endured for more than six decades: the “Reds” have never lost two consecutive European matches at their stadium.

Before the reconstruction, CSKA played 65 home matches in European club competitions at the “Bulgarian Army” Stadium. The record stands at 43 wins, 9 draws and 13 defeats, with a goal difference of 146:54. The last international match at the old venue ended in a 0:2 defeat to Romania’s Sepsi on July 27, 2023. Another loss against Trabzonspor would result in the first two consecutive European defeats at the stadium.

CSKA’s European history at the “Bulgarian Army” Stadium began on October 13, 1965, with a 2:0 victory over Ireland’s Limerick. This was followed by nine consecutive home wins, during which the Bulgarian team scored 31 goals and conceded just two.

The streak ended on September 19, 1973, although CSKA still won convincingly, beating Austria’s Swarovski Wacker 3:0. The first European home match that did not end in victory came in 1977, when CSKA drew 1:1 with Switzerland’s Zurich.

The renovated venue was opened on October 31 with a match against Slavia, but the game against Trabzonspor will be CSKA’s first European home match in Borisova Garden. The Turkish side arrive after a 0:1 home defeat to Freiburg in the previous round of the tournament.

For CSKA, the match will be its fourth in the league phase of the Conference League. So far, the team has lost 1:2 to Monaco, drawn 2:2 away to Nordsjælland and suffered a 1:2 defeat to Panathinaikos.