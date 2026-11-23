Conor McGregor has returned to full training at the gym and begun preparations for a training camp ahead of his final UFC fight. The 38-year-old Irishman posted a video showing exercises including the leg press and deadlifts, saying that he is once again putting his injured knee under load.

“I’m fully back in the gym. The knee is ready, the strength is returning, and the body is working at full power. I’m starting preparations for a training camp,” McGregor wrote.

McGregor suffered the injury on July 11 in Las Vegas, when he faced Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 329. The bout was his first UFC appearance in five years, but ended after 1 minute and 9 seconds because of a right knee injury. Holloway won by technical knockout after the fight was stopped.

McGregor later confirmed that he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament and sustained meniscus damage. It was the same type of injury he suffered in his first fight against Holloway in 2013, although his other leg was affected on that occasion.

On November 1, McGregor confirmed that his next fight would be his last in the UFC. The Irishman has one more bout remaining on his contract with the organization, but no date or opponent has been announced yet.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has 22 wins and 7 losses in mixed martial arts. After the injury, he said that his goal was to return to the cage, and the resumption of full training is the first publicly stated step toward that plan.

It remains to be seen when McGregor will begin his actual training camp and whether the UFC will schedule his final bout in 2027.