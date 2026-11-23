Watford are in advanced talks with Romanian coach Edward Iordănescu, who is the favourite to become the club’s new head coach in the Championship. Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported the news, which was cited by The72 and Watford Observer.

Iordănescu could take charge of the team immediately before the home match against Blackburn Rovers on 25 November. Watford have not yet officially confirmed the appointment, while talks are continuing with the aim of reaching a final agreement.

Dionisi dismissed after 4-0 defeat

Watford parted company with Alessio Dionisi on 22 November, a day after the 4-0 defeat to Sheffield United. The Italian was appointed in the summer and managed the team in 18 matches.

The decision came after a run of just three wins in the last 13 games. After 16 rounds, Watford sit 21st in the table with 15 points, four points clear of the relegation zone.

“The process of finding a successor has already begun and we hope to be able to announce a decision soon,” said Watford sporting director Luke Dowling.

Earlier reports indicated that the club had made contact with Iordănescu even before Dionisi was dismissed. Following the Italian’s departure, talks progressed and the Romanian became the preferred candidate.

Iordănescu’s experience

Edward Iordănescu is 48 years old and was born in Bucharest. He managed the Romania national team between 2022 and 2024, guiding them to Euro 2024. At the tournament, Romania won their group and reached the round of 16.

At club level, Iordănescu has worked mainly in Romania, and has also coached CSKA Sofia and Legia Warsaw. His most recent club appointment was in Poland, where his spell ended in October 2025.

If appointed, Iordănescu will make his first foray into English football as a coach. He will be tasked with stabilising Watford in the lower part of the table, with the first opportunity coming in the match against Blackburn at Vicarage Road.

Sources: the72.co.uk, uk.sports.yahoo.com, fotbollskanalen.se