CSKA have begun preparations for their home match against Trabzonspor in the league phase of the Conference League. The match will take place on November 26 at 10:00 p.m. at the Bulgarian Army Stadium.

The match will be the first European fixture at the renovated stadium. CSKA enter it after a 3:3 draw away to Botev Plovdiv. In their last league match, the “Reds” fell 0:2 behind, fought back to lead 3:2, but then conceded an equaliser.

“Trabzonspor are a very strong team that have been in good form lately and have players of an exceptionally high level,” CSKA head coach Markus Gisdol said. He added that he expected the match to be similar to the team’s other European fixtures and expressed hope that the team would delight its supporters.

Schedule ahead of the match

CSKA’s press conference will take place on November 25 at 12:00 noon in the press conference room at the Bulgarian Army Stadium. Gisdol’s team will hold its official training session at 3:00 p.m. at the club’s training base in Pancharevo, with the first 15 minutes open to media representatives.

Trabzonspor will hold a press conference at 6:15 p.m. at the stadium, while the Turkish team’s training session is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The first 15 minutes of the visitors’ session will also be open to the media.

Turkish side arrive after seventh consecutive victory

Trabzonspor defeated Eyüpspor 1:0 in their latest Turkish league match. The only goal was scored in the fifth minute by Ozan Tufan, following an assist from Mohamed Salah.

The visitors’ head coach Thomas Reis said that six key players would not be ready for the match in Sofia. Those listed as absentees include Zü Franculino, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Arseniy Batahov, Tim Jabol-Fonkareli, Aral Simsir and Okay Yokuşlu.

Sources: sportal.bg, gazzetta.bg, gol.bg