Jannik Sinner will undergo surgery on his right knee in the Finnish city of Turku. The procedure is scheduled for November 24 and will be performed by Finnish orthopaedic surgeon Lasse Lempainen, Sky Sport reported. The expected recovery period is between three and four months.

The former world No. 1 travelled to Finland on a private plane from Bolzano. Lempainen examined Sinner in Milan over the weekend, after which a decision was reportedly made to proceed with surgery, according to Sky Sport. The problem is related to the outer part of the right knee and the iliotibial band.

Sinner has not played since July 12, when he won the Wimbledon final against Alexander Zverev. The victory was the Italian's fifth Grand Slam title. His prolonged absence led to him losing the top spot in the rankings, which was taken by Zverev at the beginning of November.

Australian Open participation in serious doubt

If the stated recovery period is confirmed, Sinner will not be able to compete at the Australian Open, which begins in January. He had previously said that the tournament in Melbourne was his target for a return after missing the second half of the season.

“I hope to play a few tournaments before then, but I have to follow the protocols to avoid more serious problems,” Sinner said on November 10.

At the time, the Italian said he was working with his medical team on a return at the beginning of 2027 and that his long-term goal was to continue his career for another 10–15 years. The upcoming surgery changes that plan and casts doubt not only on his participation in Melbourne, but also on his preparations for the start of the new season.

Sources: sport.sky.it, ansa.it