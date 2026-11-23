Manchester City’s players still need time to get used to the changes following Pep Guardiola’s departure, manager Enzo Maresca said. The Italian took charge of the team in June after Guardiola’s 10-year spell at the helm came to an end.

“They are still adapting to the way we want to play,” Maresca said, as quoted by the “Washington Post.” He added that his team was working to find a better balance in defence, midfield and attack.

Four Premier League matches without a win

Manchester City began the season with victories in their first seven competitive matches, but then suffered successive defeats to Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest. On November 21, the team drew 1-1 with Fulham at the “Etihad,” ending their run of three consecutive defeats.

However, the draw extended their winless run in the Premier League to four matches. Before the game against Fulham, City were third in the standings, six points behind leaders Arsenal. After 11 rounds, the team have seven wins, one draw and three defeats.

“We will find more solutions for a better balance in the defensive line, midfield and attack,” Maresca said. According to him, individual mistakes have affected the results, but the problem must be viewed as a team issue.

A new era after Guardiola

Guardiola left Manchester City at the end of the 2025/26 season, in which he won the FA Cup and the League Cup. During his 10 years in charge, he led the club to six Premier League titles, the Champions League and a historic treble in the 2022/23 season.

The Spaniard said upon his departure that after such a long period, the club needed a “new manager, new energy” and the opportunity to begin its next chapter. In addition to the coaching change, the squad underwent major changes during the summer. Those who left included Bernardo Silva, John Stones and Rodri.

Maresca’s next test is the home match against Napoli in the Champions League on November 24. The game will be City’s first chance to respond after the draw with Fulham and stabilise their performances at the start of the new era.

Sources: washingtonpost.com, skysports.com, bbc.co.uk