Viktor Viktorov is leaving Levski as marketing director after nearly four years as part of the club’s management team. He submitted his resignation voluntarily and announced his decision in an address to the supporters.

“This decision was not prompted by conflict, disagreement or disappointment,” Viktorov said. He pointed out that he feels he has fulfilled his mission and that it is time for him to move on to the next step in his professional development.

17 years under the Levski crest

Viktorov recalled that he spent 13 years as a youth player at Levski, followed by nearly four years as part of the club’s management. This means his total time at the club amounts to around 17 years.

He took charge of the club’s marketing at the age of 21, without any professional experience in the field. In his address, he thanked Nasko Sirakov, Daniel Borimirov, Anton Kraus, Borislav Georgiev and Hristo Yovov for their trust and support.

18,000 championship jerseys sold

As part of his assessment of his tenure, Viktorov highlighted the creation of a marketing team, the introduction of new approaches and the implementation of campaigns which, in his view, had not previously been carried out in Bulgarian football.

According to him, the model created generated millions of euros in revenue for Levski and strengthened the connection between the club and its supporters. Viktorov also announced that 2026 was a record year in terms of revenue from the club’s official store, with 18,000 championship jerseys sold.

He also organized the ceremony marking Levski’s championship title after 17 years of waiting.

About a month before his resignation, Viktorov denied reports that he intended to leave the club. In his latest address, he did not name a specific next professional destination, but indicated that he was preparing for a new challenge.

“I am closing an extremely important chapter of my life, but I am doing so with gratitude, fulfillment and even greater motivation for the challenges ahead,” Viktorov wrote.

Sources: topsport.bg