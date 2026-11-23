CSKA II defeated Beroe 3–0 in a 17th-round Second League match and returned to the top of the table. The capital side settled the game in the first half, taking a two-goal lead.

Georgi Yomov opened the scoring in the 7th minute. He met Radoslav Zhivkov’s cross from the right with a diving header. Zhivkov ran around 30–35 metres from his own half before delivering the ball to Yomov.

For Yomov, it was his second goal since returning to the pitch. Five minutes later, Alessandro Nikolov doubled the lead after another assist from Zhivkov.

CSKA II held on to their lead

After the break, the hosts continued to control the match, while Beroe were unable to mount a comeback. Substitute Aleksandar Iv. Georgiev completed the final scoreline at 3–0 in the 83rd minute.

The victory sent CSKA II to the top of the table with 35 points. The team have 10 wins, 5 draws and 2 defeats, as well as a goal difference of 35:14.

Vihren also have 35 points, but remained second due to their inferior head-to-head record. Chernomorets 1919 occupy third place with 33 points.

Beroe remain tenth

Beroe are 10th with 22 points after 6 wins, 4 draws and 7 defeats. The Stara Zagora side have a goal difference of 24:27.

The Second League round continues on Tuesday with the match between Fratria and Yantra 2019. Once all the matches have been played, the final standings for the 17th round will be determined.

Sources: bta.bg