CSKA will return to the “Bulgarian Army” stadium for their first European match since the reconstruction. The Army Men will host Trabzonspor on November 26 at 22:00 in their fourth match of the league phase of the Conference League.

The club published a video ahead of the upcoming home fixture and said: “We are returning to our exceptional home for our first European match at the “Bulgarian Army” in three years! On Thursday – home again!”

UEFA approves the fixture at the “Army”

UEFA granted CSKA permission to host Trabzonspor at the renovated stadium. The match will be the second official game at the venue since the reconstruction. The first was the match against Slavia, which ended 0–0 on October 31.

For CSKA, the match also has symbolic significance, as it will mark the return of European football to the stadium after a three-year break. The match against Trabzonspor is scheduled for Thursday, November 26, at 22:00 Bulgarian time.

CSKA begin preparations

The Red Men began their preparations for the match on November 23. The team’s press conference will be held on November 25 at 12:00 at the “Bulgarian Army”, while the official training session of Markus Gisdol’s squad is scheduled for 15:00 in Pancharevo.

Trabzonspor will hold a press conference on November 25 at 18:15 at the stadium, after which the visitors will conduct their official training session at 19:00.

Sources: bta.bg, sportal.bg