The presence of Aleksandar Vezenkov and Cody Miller-McIntyre will improve the quality of the Bulgarian national basketball team, head coach Lyubomir Minchev believes. The two are expected to be among Bulgaria’s key players in the home game against Denmark on November 26 at 7:00 p.m. at “Arena 8888” in Sofia.

The game is from Group D of the preliminary qualifiers for EuroBasket 2029. “Inevitably, these two players attract media and public interest. This is extremely useful. They raise the quality of the national team itself as well,” Minchev told Sportal.bg.

Minchev expects a difficult game against Denmark

The coach warned that the Danes have players from the EuroLeague as well as high-level basketball players. In his words, the group is neither easy nor among the toughest, but Romania also has strong players.

“We can beat the best, but we can also lose to the weakest. We are doing everything we need to do. So there will be no underestimation. There may be burnout,” Minchev said.

He pointed out that the team’s main objective was to play well. “If we fail, they will have been the better and more accomplished team than us,” the coach added.

The squad is being built around a core group of players

Minchev explained that the national team has a core group of basketball players, while the remaining decisions depend on the players available and the needs of the particular game. The short preparation periods limit the coaching staff’s work.

“With this type of system, we are more selectors than coaches,” he said.

The coach also spoke about the situation with Umoja Gibson. According to Minchev, the American guard has an abdominal muscle problem that will keep him out of action for around two weeks. He added that it would not have been right to call up Gibson only for him to remain on the bench because of his physical problem.

Appeal to fans and assessment of club basketball

Minchev stressed that Vezenkov’s presence was an opportunity for Bulgarian fans to watch one of Europe’s leading basketball players live.

“Be happy that the best basketball player in Europe is playing in Bulgaria. He is the best. This is a great incentive for people to see him live,” the coach said.

He highlighted Balkan’s improved play and said that it boosted the confidence of the basketball players who join the national team. Minchev called on Bulgarian clubs to participate more actively in European competitions and described funding as a serious problem for sport in the country.

In his words, Levski and CSKA could challenge for the title if they had greater financial resources. He stressed that the two clubs should be among the leading teams, although the situation is currently different.

Sources: sportal.bg, btv.bg