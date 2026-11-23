Paris Saint-Germain are exploring the possibility of strengthening their squad with an attacking player during the January transfer window. The reason is the serious injuries suffered by Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, which leave the French champions with fewer options on the wings.

According to TEAMtalk, Doué suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during PSG's 3-2 victory over Nice. Around a month earlier, Kvaratskhelia had suffered a similar injury. Both players face lengthy spells on the sidelines, and the Parisian club's management is already considering possible solutions for the attack.

Chelsea do not want to sell Estêvão

Estêvão is among the priority names on PSG's list. The French club have already made an enquiry to Chelsea about the conditions of a potential transfer, but the London side have rejected the possibility of parting with the Brazilian in the winter.

Estêvão is part of Chelsea's long-term plans under manager Xabi Alonso. Therefore, a move to PSG appears difficult to complete, regardless of the French club's interest.

Rayan and Kroupi are also being monitored

Another Premier League player who has attracted the attention of the Parisians is Rayan of Bournemouth. The club are also monitoring his teammate Júnior Kroupi, but both transfers appear unlikely in January.

Bournemouth are reluctant to part with their key young players midway through the season. Thus, Rayan could remain an alternative for PSG, but not an immediate solution to the absences of Doué and Kvaratskhelia.

Alisson Santana is the more attainable option

A more realistic possibility is the transfer of Alisson Santana from Shakhtar Donetsk. The 21-year-old Brazilian has impressed PSG's scouts with his performances in the Ukrainian league and is viewed as a more attainable target.

The Parisians' recruitment list also includes players from the Bundesliga. Among them are Ibrahim Maza of Bayer Leverkusen and Said El Mala of Cologne. Both are being monitored as potential additions who could increase the team's attacking options.

For now, there is no confirmed agreement with any of the targeted players. PSG will have to decide whether to take concrete action during the winter window and which of the options to pursue.

Sources: teamtalk.com, sportsmole.co.uk, topsport.bg