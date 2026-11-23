Barcelona will appeal Fermín López’s red card, which he received after the 3–2 win over Villarreal. The Catalans hope the midfielder will be available for the home match against Atlético Madrid on December 2.

López started the match and was substituted in the 68th minute. A little later, he was shown a red card for protesting a refereeing decision. The referee’s report states that the footballer used the phrase “don’t make fun of me”, which was classified as unsporting conduct.

In its appeal, Barcelona claims that Fermín did not insult the officials. The club describes his reaction as competitive frustration in a high-stakes match and believes it did not warrant a sending-off.

There is a discrepancy in the stated minute of the dismissal. Fokus reports that the red card was shown in the 74th minute, while La Liga’s official timeline records it in the 75th. Both sources confirm that López was already off the pitch following his substitution.

Barcelona retain their lead at the top

Before being sent off, Fermín scored to make it 2–2 in the 61st minute following a pass from Lamine Yamal. Barcelona had been two goals down after Tajon Buchanan scored in the 5th minute and Tani Oluwaseyi in the 7th. Gerard Martín pulled one back in the 57th minute, while Pau Navarro’s own goal in the 67th completed the comeback.

The victory left Barcelona top of La Liga with 36 points from 13 matches. Real Madrid are second, three points behind.

Three matches in seven days lie ahead

Barcelona’s next match is away to Sabah on November 25 in the Champions League. In the Spanish league, the Catalans will face Deportivo La Coruña on November 29 at 16:15 local time.

The clash with Atlético Madrid is scheduled for December 2 at 21:30 local time. Whether Fermín López will feature depends on the outcome of Barcelona’s appeal.

Sources: focus-news.net, laliga.com, fcbarcelona.es