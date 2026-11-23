Dakota Ditcheva revealed that she dreams of fighting in front of a Bulgarian audience in Sofia. The undefeated PFL champion attended the press conference ahead of MAX FIGHT 67 in Burgas, where she received a poem and a hand-drawn painting of a lioness. The gift moved her to tears.

“My dream is to one day be able to fight in Sofia,” Ditcheva said. She added that she is in talks with the PFL about the possibility of making this happen.

Ditcheva has a Bulgarian father and an English mother, and said that she feels almost completely Bulgarian. She also said that she continues to develop and had trained with wrestler Bilyana Dudova, with the two exchanging experience between the combat sports.

Dishkov and Vergiev to fight for the Bulgarian title

The centerpiece of MAX FIGHT 67 will be the bout between Nikolay Dishkov and Mario Vergiev for the Bulgarian professional light heavyweight title. The fight is scheduled for November 28 at the Mladost Sports Hall in Burgas.

Vergiev said that, for him, the fight is an opportunity to win a title he had not expected to compete for. He has already become a champion in Olympic boxing and described the professional belt as the next goal in his career.

The boxer is not concerned that the fight will take place in Dishkov’s hometown. In his words, the pressure will be on his opponent, while he has nothing to lose.

Dishkov, for his part, said that he is extremely well prepared and expects Vergiev to be in good shape as well. The Burgas native pointed out that his experience in similar situations will help him, while the support from the stands could give him additional energy during the difficult moments.

Weigh-in set for November 27

The official weigh-in for the participants in MAX FIGHT 67 will take place on November 27 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chernomorie Hall of the International Congress Centre in Burgas. Dakota Ditcheva will also attend the weigh-in, and admission for spectators is free.

The gala evening at the Mladost Sports Hall will begin on November 28 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are already on sale.

Sources: focus-news.net, btvsport.bg, bnrnews.bg