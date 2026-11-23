Levski’s second team will play a friendly match against Olympique de Marseille’s under-19 side. The game will take place on November 26 at 13:45 Bulgarian time at Stade Francis Turcan in Martigues, France.

The Blues’ reserve side, which competes in the Third League, will travel to France on Wednesday together with the club’s first team. The team is coached by Stoyan Dimov.

Levski announced that their opponents are top of their regional group. Olympique de Marseille’s under-19 team also competed in the UEFA Youth League last season.

“The match will be played on Thursday, November 26, at Stade Francis Turcan in Martigues, at 13:45 Bulgarian time,” Levski announced.

The friendly is part of both teams’ stay in France. For Levski’s second team, the match will be an opportunity to test themselves against a team from the academy of a French club currently leading its regional championship.

Sources: bnrnews.bg