Désiré Doué suffered torn cruciate ligaments in a collision during the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice. The 21-year-old winger was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, and the injury proved to be a serious blow for the French champions.

Doué, who came through Rennes’ academy and was born in Angers, broke his silence after the injury. The footballer thanked everyone for their support and signalled that he is ready to go through the lengthy recovery period.

“This is a difficult moment, but I am convinced that I will return much stronger,” Doué said.

He described the injury as “a new challenge and a new opportunity for growth,” adding that he remains confident.

The problem further complicates the situation at Paris Saint-Germain. The team is already without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is also sidelined with torn cruciate ligaments.

Doué received numerous messages of encouragement after the incident. No specific timeframe has been given for his return to the pitch.

Sources: sportal.bg