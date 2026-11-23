Ludogorets beat Dunav 1-0 in a match from the 15th round of the efbet League and climbed to third place in the standings. The only goal came in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time, when Amir Hadžiahmetović scored with a low shot from 19 metres. After the win, the Razgrad side are two points behind leaders CSKA and Levski, while also having a game in hand.

The hosts had the territorial advantage but struggled to create clear-cut chances. Rwan Seco was sent through one-on-one with Martin Kitanov in the 21st minute, but failed to beat the goalkeeper. Six minutes later, Marcus played Tekpetey through on goal against Kitanov, but the Ghanaian winger also missed.

Dunav’s goalkeeper left the field in the 39th minute after a collision with Tekpetey. Zhelazovski came on in his place, while according to Sportal, Kitanov was suspected of having suffered a broken nose. Shortly before half-time, Saint-Louis created the best opportunity for the Ruse side. Grbić saved his shot, after which the ball struck the post.

Hadžiahmetović decided the match

In the sixth minute of stoppage time, Ludogorets launched a quick attack. Son passed to Tekpetey, who laid the ball back to Hadžiahmetović. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international fired a low shot and sent the ball into Zhelazovski’s net to make it 1-0.

After the break, Ludogorets continued to look for a second goal. Zhelizko sent two dangerous shots towards goal, while in the 69th minute substitute Dawa had an opportunity after a counter-attack but shot wide of the right post. Five minutes later, Zhelazovski saved another long-range effort from Zhelizko.

Dunav tried to apply pressure in the closing minutes. In the 80th minute, Boychev fired a low shot after a scramble in the penalty area, but Grbić intervened and saved. The Ruse side failed to create a more dangerous opportunity and finished the match without scoring.

Ludogorets started the match without Nedelkov, who was not included in the squad. Dawa, Chochev, Vidal and Duarte remained on the bench. The victory kept the team in the title race, while Dunav were unable to reproduce their strong defensive performance with a big chance to earn a point at the end.

Sources: sportal.bg