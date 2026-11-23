Footballers must accept the risks associated with the game and the high salaries in modern football, Real Madrid coach José Mourinho said. He discussed the issue ahead of the Spanish club’s match against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, after Harry Kane and Désiré Doué suffered serious injuries over the weekend. The information was provided by the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency.

“If we want money, we have to work hard and take risks. That’s life,” Mourinho said. He added that if a footballer decided to go on strike because of the excessively congested schedule, he should be asked whether he would agree to earn 50% less.

“Everything related to finances carries great weight. We have to adapt, endure and adjust to a new and difficult situation. And it really is difficult,” the coach said.

Kane and Doué’s injuries

Paris Saint-Germain forward Désiré Doué tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the 3–2 Ligue 1 victory over Nice. The footballer will undergo surgery.

Harry Kane, the Ballon d’Or winner, sustained a ligament injury to his left ankle during Bayern Munich’s 1–1 draw with Cologne in the Bundesliga. The forward has already undergone surgery and is expected to be out for several months.

Doué and Kane were part of the France and England national teams during the latest international break, which ended last week. Their injuries once again raised the question of the impact of the increased number of matches and journeys on footballers.

Clubs and national teams have different interests

Mourinho admitted that from a sporting perspective, it would be better for the schedule to include fewer matches. However, he said that financial interests continue to determine the programmes of both club teams and national sides.

“We, club coaches, wonder why there are so many international matches, trips for friendly games and this thing – the Nations League, which brings no benefit whatsoever,” he said.

The coach clarified that for national team managers and football federations, these matches have a different significance, as they are also important to their financial standing. “From a sporting perspective, there is a conflict of interests, but ultimately money decides everything, so let’s just play,” Mourinho added.

Sources: bta.bg