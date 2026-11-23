Amir Hadžiahmetović secured Ludogorets’ 1–0 victory over Dunav (Ruse) in a match from the 15th round of the First League. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time in the first half, moving the “Eagles” up to third place in the standings.

Following the win, Ludogorets have 33 points and trail leaders CSKA by two points, although CSKA have played one more match. Dunav remain 11th with 12 points.

The goal came in stoppage time

The hosts had an opportunity to open the scoring before the break. In the 22nd minute, Georgi Kitanov saved a shot from Rwan Cruz, while in the 39th minute Dunav’s goalkeeper was substituted after a collision with Bernard Tekpetey and suspected broken nose.

In stoppage time, Ivo Grbić saved a shot from Jordan Saint-Louis, after which the ball also hit the post. In the sixth minute of added time, Son passed to Tekpetey, who found Hadžiahmetović. The midfielder finished accurately to put Ludogorets ahead.

In the second half, Dunav tried to change their formation and play more offensively. The visitors created chances, but Grbić made a decisive intervention to deny Kristian Boychev in the 80th minute.

Hadžiahmetović: We took three important points

“We expected a difficult match and that is what it was,” Hadžiahmetović told “Fokus.” He pointed out that Ludogorets had chances to score a second goal but failed to convert them.

“The important thing is that we took the three points.”

The midfielder highlighted the team’s defensive performance after the break and said the players managed to hold on to their lead despite Dunav’s more attacking approach.

“We are a good team and we improve every day. An interesting season lies ahead and we will fight for the title,” Hadžiahmetović added.

Sources: focus-news.net