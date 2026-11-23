Dunav head coach Georgi Chilikov was left angry after the 0:1 defeat to Ludogorets. The Ruse-based team conceded the decisive goal in added time at the end of the first half, with the coach describing the actions leading to the goal as unacceptable.

“It is unacceptable. They will have serious problems with me,” Chilikov said after the match. He pointed out that the players had made basic mistakes when playing the ball out and, instead of ending the attack in the final seconds of the half, had continued to play against Ludogorets' press.

According to him, Dunav had given everything they had, while in the final 20 minutes they had pushed forward and created chances to equalise. The best opportunity came in the 93rd minute, but the Ruse side were unable to score. Chilikov added that the team creates few chances against opponents who press high, as they still do not possess enough quality to play out of pressure quickly.

Problems with substitutions and injuries

The coach also highlighted the series of forced substitutions. By the 60th minute, Dunav had used up all their options for changes, which Chilikov said was becoming a recurring problem. He recalled that he had made four forced substitutions in the match against Botev Vratsa and insisted that the players show more character to prevent similar situations.

Chilikov expressed hope that Kitanov had not suffered a serious injury. He stressed that he had no complaints about the players' commitment, but expected better decisions in key moments.

Dunav look ahead to match against CSKA

Dunav's next opponent is CSKA. Chilikov said that the defeat to Ludogorets should not lower the team's motivation and that the Ruse side would try to win points against one of the leading teams in the league.

The coach also announced that the club was working on its recruitment plans for the next transfer window. The aim is for the squad to improve its control of the ball and play with greater confidence.

Sources: sportal.bg