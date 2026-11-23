Igor Jovićević was pleased with Ludogorets’ narrow 1–0 victory over Dunav in Razgrad. Amir Hadžiahmetović scored the only goal in the match from the 15th round of the First League in the sixth minute of added time.

With the victory, Ludogorets collected 33 points and occupy third place in the standings. The Razgrad side moved to within two points of leaders CSKA and Levski, who have 35 points each. Ludogorets also have a game in hand over the two Sofia-based teams.

Jovićević: The three points are very important

“I expected a difficult match,” said the Ludogorets head coach. He praised the work of Dunav manager Georgi Chilikov and described the Ruse-based team as well organised defensively and a difficult opponent.

Jovićević admitted that his team had chances to score a second goal and settle the match earlier. In his view, the missed opportunities left the game open until the final minutes.

“A narrow victory, but I am happy because we managed to carry out our plan.”

The coach stressed that Dunav had not been given opportunities for dangerous counterattacks. He also highlighted Saint Louis’ performance, describing him as an explosive and fast player, but said he could not remember the visitors creating similar situations.

“Three points are three points, and they are very important,” said Jovićević. According to him, Ludogorets have shown progress, but may experience difficulties during certain periods. Keeping a clean sheet in tense moments, he believes, gives the team additional confidence.

Matches against Botev Vratsa and Levski ahead

Ludogorets will visit Botev Vratsa on 28 November. On 3 December, the Razgrad side are also due to play their postponed match against Levski, which could have a bearing on the top of the standings.

“We have three or four days to recover, analyse today’s match and make some changes to the starting lineup in order to keep the players fresh,” said Jovićević.

Sources: topsport.bg, webcafe.bg, bntnews.bg