Brentford thrashed Everton 4-0 at home in a match from the 11th round of the Premier League. The hosts settled the game before half-time with two goals from Keane Lewis-Potter, while Everton were reduced to 10 men after James Tarkowski was shown a straight red card.

Lewis-Potter opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. After combining with Jaden Anthony, he took a shot which deflected off a defender, changing the ball’s trajectory and sending it over Jordan Pickford.

Three minutes later, the Brentford forward scored his second goal. Following a free-kick delivery, Everton’s defence failed to clear the ball. Lewis-Potter’s first effort was blocked, but he found the net again with the rebound.

Everton were reduced to 10 men

In the 40th minute, Tarkowski was shown a straight red card. The defender went in with a sliding tackle on Yegor Yarmolyuk, and after VAR intervention and a review of the incident, referee Craig Pawson decided that the high foot endangered the opponent.

After the break, Brentford continued to control the match. In the 67th minute, Vitaly Janelt scored the third goal with a shot from nearly 30 metres out that gave Pickford no chance to react.

The final score was set in the 90th minute. Following a corner, the ball reached Fabio Carvalho about a metre from the goal line, and the Portuguese player directed it into the net with his knee.

The victory lifted Brentford to sixth place with 17 points. Everton remained ninth with 16 points. The details of the match were published by Sportal.

Sources: sportal.bg