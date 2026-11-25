Pep Guardiola urged Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo to find a way to bring the forward's career with the national team to a dignified close. The former Manchester City manager said Ronaldo should not leave the stage following a conflict and suggested organizing a special farewell or match.

“Portugal and he must make an effort to ensure that everything ends well,” Guardiola said in an interview with Romario TV. He added that Ronaldo is among the special footballers and should feel valued by his compatriots.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from the national team on November 5, 2026. He ended his career with Portugal with 234 appearances and 146 goals – records in men's international football.

With the national team, the forward won the 2016 European Championship and the UEFA Nations League twice – in 2019 and 2025. His last match was the 1–0 victory over Wales on September 24. Ronaldo started the game, which was also Jorge Jesus's debut as manager.

At the end of September, Ronaldo left Portugal's camp before the next Nations League matches. He later said that agreements with Jesus had been breached. The manager denied reaching any such agreement with the forward.

Following Ronaldo's retirement, the Portuguese Football Federation organized a tribute to him before the match against Denmark on November 14. The ceremony, however, took place without the footballer's presence. That is precisely why Guardiola called for a new, personal farewell at which Ronaldo could be applauded by Portuguese fans.

“A career is not judged because of one or two months or because of a misunderstanding. Great players should leave through the front door,” the Spanish manager said.