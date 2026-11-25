Barcelona defender Jules Koundé has once again incurred the displeasure of head coach Hansi Flick for failing to adhere to the team’s discipline. According to Spanish publication „Mundo Deportivo“, the France international was late for a meeting at which the coach was supposed to give his final instructions before the upcoming Champions League match against Sabah.

The Catalans held their final training session at Baku Olympic Stadium before their visit to the Azerbaijani side. Shortly before the tactical meeting began, Flick gathered the players to present them with the key details of the preparations for the match.

It was then that Koundé joined the group a few seconds late, when the other players had already taken their places around the German coach and he had begun explaining the tasks he had set.

The defender’s behavior did not go unnoticed. Flick reacted with visible displeasure after noticing his last-minute arrival. Some of the Frenchman’s teammates also took note of the situation and the interruption to the meeting.

This is not the first such incident involving Koundé. Previous breaches of discipline have already cost him a place in Barcelona’s starting lineup under Flick.

It remains to be seen whether the German coach will once again resort to a similar measure and leave the French defender out of the starting eleven for the important European clash with Sabah.