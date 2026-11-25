Levski has proposed three possible solutions to UEFA after Marseille refused to provide Bulgarian supporters with 5% of the capacity of the „Stade Vélodrome“ for the upcoming match between the two teams.

The executive director of the „Blues“, Daniel Borimirov, revealed that the club had proposed moving the match to another city or country. The third option is for Marseille to visit Levski in Sofia.

Borimirov also commented on his expectations for the match, expressing confidence that the capital club has a realistic chance of leaving France with at least a point if it shows the best of its abilities.

„It is nice when we look back in time and remember good things. I hope the team will show what it is capable of and that we will celebrate a success. We have a realistic chance of taking at least a point from Marseille if we play our game,“ the executive director said.

He also revealed that former Levski footballer Cedric Bardon will support the team at the stadium in France. Borimirov personally invited the Frenchman, whom he described as a talisman of the „Blues“.

However, Levski’s management is mainly dissatisfied with Marseille’s attitude towards the visiting supporters. According to Borimirov, the Bulgarian club has been placed in an unfavorable position after the number of tickets for its fans was reduced by 85%, while the hosts were given additional opportunities to purchase tickets.

„What Marseille did is unacceptable to us. Why? Because they reduced our tickets by 85% while favoring their own supporters. Whoever buys two gets four. Football is a game meant to bring people joy, not for the stadium to be a place where undesirable things happen and then people argue about who is right and who is wrong,“ Borimirov commented.

He also expressed bewilderment at the arguments for limiting the visiting supporters, pointing out the difference between the number of fans of the two teams.

„UEFA is aware and should have taken measures. Namely, to move the match to another city or country, or for Marseille to visit our stadium. Our fans number 500 and they say they cannot cope. Theirs number 57,000 – how do they cope with them? The same standard is not being applied,“ the Levski executive director concluded.