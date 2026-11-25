Bulgaria’s national football teams will have a new technical director. According to information from “Match Telegraph”, the post will be entrusted to Spanish specialist Raúl Herrera, who has considerable experience in developing young footballers.

Over the past five years, Herrera has worked at Mexican club América, where he was responsible for the youth department. Before that, he spent 15 years at Spanish club Villarreal’s academy.

The new technical director holds the highest coaching licence – UEFA Pro. During his time at the “Yellow Submarine” academy, a number of young talents managed to break into the club’s first team, while some of them also went on to represent Spain’s national teams.

In Spain, Herrera achieved success by winning league titles and cups with various youth teams. He also managed Villarreal’s youth sides in European club competitions. Meanwhile, the current technical director, Kiril Kotev, is expected to receive a new role within the structure of the Bulgarian Football Union.

Herrera’s appointment is part of the expected increased Spanish presence in Bulgarian football. BFU president Georgi Ivanov is already looking for a specialist from Spain to become the new national team coach, with Diego Martínez among the names being linked with the position.

A change is also expected at the coaching school of the football governing body, where a foreign director is also set to be appointed. According to the information, he too will be Spanish.