Andriy Shevchenko’s son Christian has signed a contract with English club Basingstoke Town and will continue his career in the lower tiers of English football. The 20-year-old forward has already scored his first goal for the team in a 2:1 victory over Chippenham Town.

Basingstoke Town confirmed the signing of the player, who joined Sholing in October. Christian trained with the Southampton-based team but did not make an official appearance for its first team. At the end of October, he was included in Basingstoke’s squad, and on 14 November he started against Chippenham.

Shevchenko opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a header. Basingstoke won 2:1 despite playing with ten men from the 19th minute. In the next round, the team will host Gloucester City on 28 November.

“I am very happy to have signed with Basingstoke Town. This is a great opportunity for me and I am genuinely excited to be part of the club and of what we are building,” Christian Shevchenko said.

Christian was born in London and began his football training at Chelsea’s academy. He then came through the youth systems at Tottenham and Watford, where he signed a professional contract in 2025 but did not make an appearance for the first team.

The winger has represented Ukraine at youth and under-21 level. He was part of the Ukrainian squad at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Andriy Shevchenko remains one of Ukraine’s most recognisable footballers. The former striker made 77 appearances and scored 22 goals for Chelsea, but the best years of his career were associated with Milan. With the Italian club, he played 322 matches, scored 175 goals and provided 46 assists.

Shevchenko also scored 124 goals for Dynamo Kyiv, while he made 111 appearances and scored 48 goals for the Ukrainian national team. In 2004, he won the Ballon d’Or.

Christian is beginning his journey in senior football far from Europe’s biggest stadiums. His move to Basingstoke gives him the opportunity to gain regular experience and establish his own name outside his father’s reputation.