Chernomorets 1919 Burgas will host Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa at the City Stadium in Nessebar. The match from the 18th round of the Second Professional Football League will be played on Monday, November 30, at 2:30 p.m., instead of November 28 at Lazur Stadium in Burgas.

The change was approved by the Sports and Technical Committee of the Bulgarian Football Union following an application from the Burgas-based club.

The move came after a decision by the BFU Licensing Commission on November 23. The commission found that Lazur Stadium does not meet the minimum infrastructure requirements for hosting Second League matches due to the condition of the playing surface. The necessary improvements and repair work must be carried out at the facility.

Chernomorets will play its home matches in Nessebar until the identified irregularities are remedied and Lazur is brought into a condition that allows league matches to be held. The City Stadium in Nessebar has been designated by the club as its reserve venue.