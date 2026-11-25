Sports clubs that are members of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation have called for an urgent working meeting with Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov because of the critical situation in one of Bulgaria’s most successful sports.

The clubs want the minister to organize a discussion at which the problems facing the federation and the necessary steps to resolve the situation would be addressed.

According to them, the registration of the newly elected president of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation, Todor Angelov, and the new Management Board is of key importance. The organization of the preparation of the national team athletes, who are due to begin participating in the Olympic qualifiers in 2027, depends on this process.

The clubs warn that delays in the necessary decisions could jeopardize the preparation of Bulgarian wrestlers for the upcoming Olympic cycle.

Here is the clubs’ position, published by BTA:

"To the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Bulgaria, Encho Keryazov

Open letter from sports clubs that are members of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation

Request for urgent measures concerning Olympic preparation and the financing of wrestling clubs in 2027

Dear Mr. Keryazov,

We, the undersigned sports clubs that are members of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation, ask you to convene an urgent working meeting regarding the critical situation in Bulgaria’s most successful sport.

The current situation calls into question not only our country’s participation in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, but also the very future of Bulgarian wrestling. We are alerting the Ministry of Youth and Sports to the need for timely coordination of the preparations of the national teams and the way they are financed, as well as support for the clubs’ activities in 2027.

A written plan with specific deadlines and responsible persons is needed so that it can be implemented while the proceedings challenging the decisions of the General Assembly continue.

At the extraordinary General Assembly on October 17, 2026, Mr. Todor Angelov was elected chairman by a clear majority. The registration of the changes in the federation’s representation and Management Board under application A15 No. 20261023163145 was suspended by rulings of the Sofia City Court dated October 26, 2026.

On November 12, the currently registered, already former leadership publicly stated that it would not provide a general power of attorney for the newly elected chairman and Management Board.

On November 18, the currently registered federation also announced proceedings before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, in which actions by United World Wrestling (UWW) affecting the federation’s representation and access to the Athena entry system are being challenged.

At the beginning of February 2027, the first ranking tournament is due to take place in Zagreb, with its results counting toward the Olympic qualification for Los Angeles 2028. The selection of athletes, training camps, financing and submission of entries must be arranged before the tournament.

Meanwhile, the federation’s newly elected leadership is already collecting data on the activities of the clubs, which will be used in assessing them for financial support in 2027.

On both issues, the clubs and national teams need advance clarity about who makes the decisions, who signs the documents and within what timeframe.

In connection with the critical situation, we strongly ask you to take the following actions:

1. Request a written report from the federation under Article 30, Paragraph 5 of the Physical Education and Sports Act concerning upcoming deadlines, the readiness of the documents and the persons authorized to sign and submit them. If there is evidence of non-compliance with legal obligations or irregularities in the spending of public funds, we ask you to order a targeted inspection under Articles 140 and 141 of the Act.

2. Convene a working meeting within five working days of receiving this letter, with the participation of the federation’s registered representatives, the representatives elected on October 17 and the Bulgarian Olympic Committee. We ask that the meeting clarify the procedure for signing and submitting documents to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the procedure for confirming access to Athena with UWW and submitting entries for the ranking tournament in Zagreb.

3. Appoint a responsible official from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and notify us in writing of the date of the meeting. We ask that the agreed actions, responsible persons and implementation deadlines be recorded in minutes and sent to the participants.

In conclusion, we declare that we know that the court proceedings will determine the outcome of the dispute over the management. But we are also aware that decisions concerning the preparation of athletes and the financing of clubs have their own mandatory deadlines, and you, as those in charge, must find a way to intervene so that the situation does not spiral out of control.

The bad practices involving the chess, weightlifting and wrestling federations, the Bulgarian Olympic Committee and others, which were left on autopilot after the passive waiting out of lengthy legal sagas, must not be repeated with Bulgaria’s most successful sport. Not least because mistakes teach us, and intelligent people do not repeat them.

We conclude our open letter by once again strongly urging the Ministry of Youth and Sports to use its powers immediately, so that the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation does not also enter a vicious circle.

The hundreds of medals from major championships show that Bulgarian wrestling has earned the right to respect, attention and concern from you, rather than the agony that is now looming.

Respectfully,

Sports clubs that are members of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation:



DIMITAR KUMCHEV WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 205541307) — Dimitar Kumchev

CHERNOMORETS CLASSICAL WRESTLING CLUB (UIC 102613191) — Georgi Georgiev

LUDOGORSKA SLAVA WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 204933725) — Bozhidar Minkov

LOKOMOTIV WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 814177157) — Tsvetan Zelenkov

KAMCHIA 2019–DOLNI CHIFLIK WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 205885468) — Mihail Petrov

VASIL AND GEORGI ILIEVI WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 109017030) — Georgi Dimitrov

LOVECH WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 820152500) — Ivan Ivaylov

ZAGORETS WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 119029650) — Petar Atanasov

MINYOR–PERNIK WRESTLING CLUB (UIC 823085028) — Veselin Tsvetkov, Ivo Angelov

BELASITSA–TSAR SAMUIL–PETRICH WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 205530257) —

Ventsislav Filchev

ATLETIK WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 115893882) — Pavel Mitev

YUNAK–LOKOMOTIV–RUSE WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 827114648) — Valentin Angelov

BI REAL WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB, SANDANSKI (UIC 176263072) — Yanko Handzhiyski

DAN KOLOV WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 817053691) — Miroslav Makaev,

Dimo Panchev

SLAVIA WRESTLING CLUB (UIC 121270555) — Rumen Petkov

SLAVIA 2009 WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 175830882) — Biser Strahilov

CSKA WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 205598265) — Metodi Penev

NSA VASIL LEVSKI WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 121552871) — Angel

Angelov, Denislav Chamishki

STRANDZHA MUNICIPAL WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB – 2001 (UIC 102826086) — Stoyan Petkov

ISTAR–TUTRAKAN WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 118045477) — Aleksandar

Atansov, Sashko Zmeev

HASKOVO WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 177241673) — Todor Mihov

WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 176690964) — Yakub Niyazi

WRESTLING AND SAMBO SPORTS CLUB – YAMBOL (UIC 128015361) — Tenyo Tenev

BURYA WRESTLING CLUB – KARAMANTSI VILLAGE (UIC 176683182) — Bayazid Ibryam (Dzheyhan Tefik)

ANGEL GOCHEV WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB – SOZOPOL MUNICIPALITY (UIC 175834664) —

Sotir Gochev

SANDROVO SPORTS CLUB (UIC 177086618) — Boris Dimitrov

DUNAV WRESTLING AND JUDO SPORTS CLUB (UIC 827219599) — Aleksandar

Kamenov, Plamen Chilikov, Mediha Hadzhiyumerova

ARMY WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 119535427) — Daniel Yankov

CHERNOMORETS WRESTLING CLUB (UIC 102649999) — Stefan Georgiev

BOTEV-93 WRESTLING CLUB ASSOCIATION (UIC 816009083) — Georgi Petkov

DOBRUDZHANSKI YUNAK WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 124599495) — Petar Petrov

OLIMPIETS–ATANAS KOM-SHEV WRESTLING CLUB (UIC 102035182) — Zdravko Petkov

BEROE WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 123759349) — Nikolay Stoyanov

AITOS WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 147246604) — Ruzhdi Ahmed

BURGAS WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 176420328) — Nikolay Dachev

BELITSA–KOSTINBROD WRESTLING CLUB (UIC 176550193) — Borislav Zdravkov

NADEZHDA–ORYAHOVO–2014 CLASSICAL WRESTLING CLUB (UIC 176644148) — Ognyan Grigorov

HRISTO STAVREV WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB – SVILENGRAD (UIC

176952929) — Todor Karabashev

BENKOVSKI–TETEVEN WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 205650559) — Nikolay Raykov

SELANOVTSI-93 WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 106031085) — Petyo Vasilev

LOKOMOTIV-93 CLASSICAL WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 130082470) — Angel

Dermendzhiev

KUBADAN WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 116023706) — Lyuben Kalinski, Hasan Hyuseinov

SPARTAK POMORIE WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 176431011) — Toshko Vrazhev

RILSKI SPORTIST WRESTLING CLUB (UIC 832043124) — Vasil Saymenov, Vasil Otsetov

SEPTEMVRI–SOFIA WRESTLING AND MARTIAL ARTS CLUB (UIC 176980006) — Ivan

Dobrev, Borislav Velinov, Stoyan Radnev

OSMAN DURALIEV 2016 WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 177006515) — Behchet Hamid

KREPOST WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 108564438) — Velitin Kyamil

PLEVEN WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 114656065) — Volodya Valkov

ANGEL VOIVODA SPORTS CLUB – HASKOVO (UIC 176465946) — Stoyan Marinov, Stoyan Chobanov

RILSKI SPORTIST-2000 SPORTS CLUB (UIC 130338667) — Yordan Galev

MADARSKI KONNIK WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 177156226) — Martin Marinov

RUEN WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 102011562) — Ahmed Hakak

MIHO DUKOV WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 176987531) — Kancho Iliev

PAZARDZHIK WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 205875221) — Krastin Boyadzhiev

RADOSLAV VELIKOV–MIHAIL GANEV WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 176943499)

— Lako Lakov, Ognyan Martinov

SPARTAK–VARNA FREESTYLE WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 103081581) —

Ivan Marinov, Vasil Stoyanov

BALKAN WRESTLING CLUB (UIC 176918332) — Dimitar Ivanov

TRAKIETS ARMY WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 115507311) — Danail Dimitrov

VALKO KOSTOV WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 126627363) — Rosen Rusev

DUPNITSA WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 109555673) — Viktor Bonev

LYUTFI AHMEDOV WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 116512100) — Beysim Mehmed

TORNADO–KOSTANDOVO WRESTLING CLUB (UIC 112666502) — Momchil Baliev

STEFAN KARAJA–ELHOVO WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 128629719) — Petar Gendov

RUMEN PAVLOV SPORTS CLUB – 2016 (UIC 176969782) — Dimitar Ivanov

KAOLIN 2000 WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 117625609) — Ismail Selim

AGROSEM 2020 WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 205971383) — Erkin Karaali

OLIMPIETS FREESTYLE, CLASSICAL AND SAMBO WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC

125020905) — Mustafa Cherkezov

ETROPOLE WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 122078718) — Petar Balov

CSKA FREESTYLE WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB ASSOCIATION (UIC 175603508) — Angel Todorov

ZLATARITSA–WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 104504949) — Valentin Popov

LEVSKI WRESTLING CLUB (UIC 825264414) — Iliya Milev

GLADIATOR–OVOSHTNIK SPORTS CLUB (UIC 176256099) — Stefan Stoev

BELASITSA PETRICH 2021 WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 206701412) — Tsvetan Hristov

LUDOGORETS–PAISIEVO WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB ASSOCIATION (UIC 176213710)

— Khalibram Mahmudov

ZEKERIE GYUCHLYU WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 206755303) — Erol Sali

PIRIN-2021 WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB NON-PROFIT ASSOCIATION – GÒTSE DELCHEV

(UIC 206695991) — Dimitar Kasov

NSA WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 206894961) — Iliya Iliev

STOEV TEAM WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 206993938) — Teodor Stoev

DOROSTOL WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 207120513) — Georgi Ivanov

ATILA WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 207171568) — Radoslav Nikolov

МАТЕДА SPORTS CLUB (UIC 130849260) — Trayko Angelov

GEORGI VANGELOV WRESTLING CLUB (UIC 207248370) — Valentin Vangelov

RAKOVSKI WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB ASSOCIATION (UIC 207303062) — Strashimir Petkov

KRAKRA WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 207099318) — Ventsislav Georgiev, Petar Lazov

MAREK DUPNITSA WRESTLING CLUB (UIC 176371226) — Daniel Aleksandrov,

Vladimir Stoychev

SKRITA SILA 2017 WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 177164383) — Sultan Kesman

OKOLCHITSA–VRATSA SPORTS CLUB (UIC 205767352) — Valentin Lilov

BEROE CLASSICAL WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 207680273) — Milen Kanev

USTINA WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB ASSOCIATION (UIC 207783743) — Emin Eminov

KIRCHEVO WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 207800840) — Kalin Asenov

KALOYANOVO WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 207842750) — Nikolay Pironkov

ZLATOGRAD-90 WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 208033577) — Katerin Iliev

STEFAN IVANOV WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB – PRIMORSKO (UIC 207451342) — Georgi Kirov

ANGEL VOIVODA WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB – PARVOMAY (UIC 207784222) — Ivan Ivanov

DULOVO FREESTYLE WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 207176227) — Todor Todorov

THRACIAN GLORY WRESTLING SPORTS CLUB (UIC 207275150) — Georgi Kashev

LUDOGORSKI PEHLIVANI SPORTS CLUB (UIC 208661969) — Pavlin Kolev"