Kylian Mbappé has overtaken Brazilian Ronaldo Nazário in Real Madrid’s all-time scoring rankings. The French forward scored twice in the home 5–1 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the fifth round of the league phase of the Champions League, taking his tally for the club to 105 goals.

Mbappé climbed to 19th place in the historical standings, overtaking Ronaldo, who scored 104 goals for the Madrid club. According to the published rankings, the Frenchman has matched the achievement of Luis Molowny.

The next player ahead of Mbappé is Gareth Bale, with 106 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the top, having scored 450 goals for Real Madrid.

The match against PSV turned in the hosts’ favour after half-time. Real Madrid were trailing 0–1 at the break but completed a comeback with five goals in the second half. Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Mbappé with two goals and Vinícius Júnior completed the scoreline.

“He played the full 90 minutes, worked tirelessly in the first half and proved key to finding spaces in the second,” UEFA technical observer Aitor Karanka said of Mbappé’s performance.

With the victory, Real Madrid recorded their fifth win in five matches in the league phase of the Champions League. The team’s next fixture is a home match against Alavés on 28 November in La Liga.