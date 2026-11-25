CSKA legend Hristo Stoichkov visited the team at the club's training base in Pancharevo and gave the players extra motivation ahead of the important match against Trabzonspor.

The Ballon d'Or winner met with Markus Gisdol's players before the official training session, wishing them success in the upcoming clash with the Turkish side led by star Mohamed Salah.

The visit by Kamata comes at an extremely important moment for the Reds. CSKA need three wins from their remaining three matches in the league phase of the Conference League to keep their hopes of progressing in the tournament alive.

The presence of one of the biggest figures in the club's history certainly became an additional incentive for the players ahead of the decisive match.