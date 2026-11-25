Barcelona president Joan Laporta accused Real Madrid of constantly using the Catalan club’s name to promote its own position. He spoke in Baku ahead of Barcelona’s match against Sabah in the Champions League.

“At some point, we will have to start demanding royalties from them because they are promoting their image at our expense. They use Barcelona’s name and image in an inappropriate manner. They only know how to talk about this. They are obsessed with Barcelona,” Laporta said.

He also drew attention to discussions about a possible change in Real Madrid’s ownership. According to Laporta, the Madrid club should clearly present its project instead of constantly commenting on Barcelona. Real Madrid, however, officially rejected claims that the club could be sold. President Florentino Pérez said that Real Madrid is not for sale and that its destiny will continue to be decided by its members.

“I believe that they are trying to divert attention from other problems they have in this way. They have not won anything for two years. Barcelona is none of their business. Let them leave everyone else alone and take care of what is happening in their own house,” the Barcelona president said.

No agreement reached in dispute with Florentino Pérez

Laporta’s statements coincided with the conciliation proceedings between Barcelona and Florentino Pérez in Madrid. The meeting ended without an agreement after representatives of the Catalan club demanded the retraction or correction of the Real Madrid president’s statements about the “Negreira” case.

Barcelona believes that the allegations made by Pérez do not correspond to the truth. Laporta said that the club would continue with the legal proceedings if no correction was made.

“Extremely serious allegations were made that do not correspond to the truth. It is our duty to defend Barcelona’s interests,” Laporta said.

The dispute is linked to public statements by Pérez about the “Negreira” case, in which Barcelona is being investigated over payments to companies linked to Enríquez Negreira, the former vice-president of Spain’s refereeing committee. Laporta himself rejects the claims that the club received a sporting advantage.

Laporta defended Fermín López

The Barcelona president also commented on the disciplinary case involving Fermín López. The midfielder was shown a direct red card from the substitutes’ bench during the 3–2 victory over Villarreal on 22 November for protesting against the refereeing.

Barcelona has already filed its objections and is insisting that the sanction be set at the minimum level. According to the published explanations regarding the case, the possible punishment could be between two and three matches, but the final decision has not yet been announced.

Laporta said that Fermín had explained what happened to him and that the tension during a football match can lead to such reactions. He added that he respects the referees and the decisions they make according to their own judgment.