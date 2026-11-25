One of the major figures in Bulgarian football, Yordan Lechkov, travelled to France together with the Levski delegation. The USA ’94 hero is travelling with “the Blues” at Marseille’s invitation ahead of the match between the two teams in the main phase of the Europa League, which will be played tomorrow at the Stade Vélodrome.

Lechkov has a special connection with the French club, having worn Marseille’s jersey in the mid-1990s. At Vasil Levski Airport, he commented on the upcoming match and wished the Bulgarian representative success.

“It is quite noisy at the Vélodrome. That is the first thing. Marseille has loyal supporters, as far as I remember. It is prestigious for a Bulgarian team to play there; I wish Levski success. It is football, anything is possible, and hopefully, if they believe in themselves, they will achieve what they have planned,” Lechkov said.

The former national team player also commented on the state of Bulgarian football. He expressed regret that more local footballers are not given enough opportunities at Bulgarian clubs and stressed the importance of strong Levski and CSKA for the development of the entire league.

“I would like to see more Bulgarian boys playing, which is something I have been saying for years. I am glad to see strong Levski and CSKA; that is the way forward. There need to be strong Levski and CSKA so that the weaker teams can sign good footballers from them, as was the case in the past. That is how Bulgarian football will improve,” he pointed out.

Lechkov was adamant that the national team is suffering from a serious shortage of footballers with the necessary quality. According to him, improving football infrastructure is also of key importance, with the state needing to play an active role in building stadiums and facilities.

“As for the national team, I have said everything I had to say. We do not have the footballers, we do not have the quality, unfortunately. I have said it before; that is the situation. They are not easy to produce,” commented the USA ’94 hero.

He also spoke about the invitation from Marseille, which he considers a gesture of respect because of his time at the club. At the same time, Lechkov made an intriguing comparison with another event in Hamburg, to which Krasimir Balakov had been invited, but he had not.

The former mayor of Sliven also recalled that he had not received an invitation to the opening of CSKA’s new stadium, despite having played for “the Reds” and won the championship with the team.