Elizara Yaneva began her participation in the W75 tournament on indoor hard courts in Trnava, Slovakia, with a convincing victory. The top seed defeated home representative Katarina Jakubcova 6:0, 6:0 in 48 minutes. The event has a prize fund of $60,000.

The Bulgarian had complete control of the match. Yaneva hit four aces and committed just one double fault, while Jakubcova made four double faults. The Bulgarian tennis player converted six of her eight break-point opportunities, while her opponent did not reach a single break point.

In the next round, Yaneva could face another Bulgarian. Lidiya Encheva is due to play qualifier Beatrise Zeltina of Latvia, with the winner of that match determining the potential opponent for the top seed.

The third Bulgarian representative in the singles draw is Isabella Shinikova. After coming through qualifying, she is due to face another qualifier—Laima Vladson of Uzbekistan. The two have already advanced in the doubles event as well, where they have reached the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, Shinikova and Vladson will face the top seeds Madelaine Brooks of Great Britain and Deleyna Hewitt of the USA. The Bulgarian and her partner began the doubles tournament with a 6:4, 7:5 victory over Katerina Lazarenko and Alya Senitsa.