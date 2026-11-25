Viktor Gyökeres said Arsenal will not waste energy on the issue of potential sanctions against Manchester City. The two teams will meet on Sunday, 29 November, at the Emirates Stadium, with the match being their first meeting since an independent commission found City guilty in September of serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

Manchester City have appealed the decision, and the final punishment has yet to be determined. Under the Premier League rules, possible sanctions include a fine, a points deduction and other sporting measures.

Asked whether the potential punishment could change the outcome of the title race, Gyökeres replied:

No. The situation is what it is. We are focused on Sunday’s match. We cannot influence the situation. It has nothing to do with us. That is why we are not putting any energy into it.

The Sweden international’s comments were reported by the Press Association. Before the match, Manchester City trail Arsenal by six points, with Arsenal having finished last season as champions. City have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions and have picked up one point from their last four Premier League games.

Despite the inconsistent results, the striker warned that the opposition remain dangerous because of the quality of their squad.

City still have many very good players. Sometimes there is a period when the results do not come consistently - that is normal for every club. We have a difficult match ahead of us on Sunday. But big games are always interesting. It will be a good match.

Gyökeres scored in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and hopes to start against Manchester City.

The 28-year-old said Arsenal’s aim is to defend their title and win successive Premier League championships.

We always want to win titles. We know how difficult it is in the Premier League given the nature of the matches and the level of the teams, but we have an incredible squad, so that is the goal. Every day we motivate each other to achieve it.

“The Gunners” will be seeking victory in the head-to-head clash, which could extend their lead over Manchester City or bring their rivals back into the title race.