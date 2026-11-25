Trabzonspor head coach Thomas Reis is looking forward to the upcoming clash with CSKA in the league phase of the Conference League. At the press conference before the match, the German coach spoke about the upcoming challenge, the absence of away fans and his relationship with the coach of the “Reds”, Markus Gisdol.

Reis stressed that he knows his fellow coach very well and expects a difficult match between the two teams. He noted that the game would be played without the support of the Turkish team’s fans, but expressed hope that there would be a good atmosphere at the stadium.

“Tomorrow we will play without fans. Unfortunately, we cannot change this situation. This is not our first European away match without the support of our fans. The stadium is nice, and the atmosphere will be good. The coach of our opponent is someone we know well, so it will be a good match,” Reis said.

The German coach also did not hide his positive impressions of returning to Bulgaria, where he previously managed Ludogorets.

“Thank you for the warm welcome. I am happy to be here in Bulgaria again. League matches and European matches are very different. While I was in Bulgaria, I did not see a particularly good atmosphere. Hopefully it will be like that tomorrow,” he commented.

Reis paid particular attention to his relationship with Markus Gisdol. The two know each other from their time in Turkish football, with the current CSKA coach having worked at Samsunspor before Reis. The Trabzonspor coach expects a closely contested tactical battle and admitted that he is eagerly awaiting the meeting with his acquaintance.

“Markus and I know each other very well. He worked at Samsun before me. He is trying to create a good spirit in the team. It will not be easy; it will be difficult for both of us. I am looking forward to facing him. We met in Turkey during the summer. I arrived in Bulgaria first, and then he did too,” the German revealed.

Reis also addressed the situation in the league phase of the tournament. According to him, CSKA are in greater need of points in the upcoming match, which further raises the stakes.

The coach also commented on his former club Ludogorets, expressing confidence that the Razgrad side will continue to fight for the top spot in Bulgarian football.

As for Trabzonspor, the Turkish side will be looking for a mandatory response after losing to Freiburg in their previous match in the tournament. Reis stressed that his team have three important games ahead of them in which they must achieve good results in order to fight for a place in the top eight.