Trabzonspor midfielder Fabinho is looking forward to the upcoming away match against CSKA in the fifth round of the Europa League league phase. The former Liverpool player shared his impressions of the “Bulgarska Armia” stadium, commented on the expected atmosphere and singled out the qualities of the “Reds” midfielder Stefano Sensi.

The Brazilian, who won the Premier League and Champions League titles with Liverpool, stressed that the Turkish team’s main objective is to finish among the tournament’s top eight. To achieve it, Trabzonspor must quickly return to winning ways after defeat in their previous match.

“Our goal is to be in the top eight. Although we played well in our last match, we lost. Returning to winning ways is an important objective for us,” Fabinho said.

The midfielder was impressed by the facilities at the “Bulgarska Armia” stadium and by the welcome given to the Turkish team in Sofia. He expressed his expectation of a good football atmosphere during the match.

“It is really wonderful to be here. I saw the pitch – it is excellent. I think there will be a great atmosphere. We were welcomed very well here and we hope for a good match tomorrow,” the Brazilian said.

For Fabinho, the match will also have personal significance, as he has never played on Bulgarian soil before. The experienced midfielder described this as a new challenge and stressed that he was looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere in the stands.

“I have never played in Bulgaria before. This will be a new opportunity for me. Although the atmosphere will be created by our opponents’ fans, it is wonderful to play in such an environment,” he added.

At the end of the press conference, Fabinho also commented on one of the players Trabzonspor will have to watch most closely. The Brazilian spoke highly of Stefano Sensi, recalling his experience in Italian football and stressing that the battle in midfield could prove decisive.

“Sensi is a good footballer; he has played for big teams in Italy. My teammates and I want to show good football in the centre of the pitch. We will try to stop both him and the other attacking players,” Fabinho concluded.

The former Liverpool player’s words show that Trabzonspor are approaching CSKA with respect, but are arriving in Sofia with a clear ambition – to win all three points and keep their hopes of a place in the top eight alive.