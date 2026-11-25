Levski head coach Julio Velázquez said that the “Blues” will take to the field with the ambition of winning in their away game against Olympique Marseille in the fifth round of the league phase of the Europa League. The match is on Thursday, November 26, at 19:45 at the “Vélodrome” stadium.

The Spanish coach’s press conference began nearly 25 minutes late and lasted less than expected. In his statement, Velázquez stressed that the main pressure is on the French team, which will have to pursue a mandatory victory in front of its home supporters. Nevertheless, he assured that Levski will not travel to Marseille merely to take part, but will be looking for an opportunity to win.

The coach recalled how important the away game in Craiova had been, as it secured the capital club’s place in the league phase of the European tournament after a 16-year absence. In his view, the current campaign is a valuable opportunity for the club to gain experience and continue its development.

Velázquez expressed his satisfaction with the players’ performances and with the identity the team has built throughout the season. He urged the players to enjoy the upcoming clash, while at the same time maintaining their concentration and showing their familiar face on the pitch.

The Spaniard also noted the increased confidence in the squad, which came after the good results and performances in recent months. However, the coach warned that Levski must be realistic about the difference between the two clubs.

According to him, Olympique Marseille’s budget is between 12 and 14 times larger than that of the Bulgarian team, while the French side has significantly more experience in the Champions League and the Europa League. Velázquez believes that the “Blues” must make up for this through maximum commitment, discipline and responsibility.

Despite the serious challenge, Levski arrives in France with a clear objective – to perform at a high level and try to leave the “Vélodrome” with a victory.